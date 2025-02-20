Tragic Stranding of False Killer Whales in Tasmania: Efforts and Challenges

In a tragic turn of events, more than 150 false killer whales stranded on Tasmania's remote beaches are facing euthanasia due to adverse weather conditions and the isolated nature of their location, authorities reported on Thursday.

The stranded dolphins, often mistaken for killer whales, were discovered on the island's northwest coast near Arthur River, approximately 400 km from Hobart. Rescue attempts on Wednesday were thwarted by hazardous conditions, making it unsafe for rescue teams, as outlined by Brendon Clark of the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service during a media briefing.

Euthanasia of 27 of the mammals commenced on Thursday morning, with 38 still alive at that time. The complicated nature of responding to such strandings is attributed to the site's inaccessibility, oceanic conditions, and the difficulty in reaching the area with necessary equipment, according to officials. These animals, typically found in tropical and subtropical deep offshore waters, can grow up to 20 feet and weigh as much as 3,000 pounds.

