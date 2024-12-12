Delhi Police Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Delhi Police conducted a verification drive in east Delhi's Seemapuri area to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration. The operation involved the collection of documents from 32 individuals and warnings against the use of fake identities. Authorities plan further initiatives to ensure security in the city.
- Country:
- India
In a determined crackdown, Delhi Police have intensified efforts to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration in the nation's capital. Officials on Thursday collected documents from 32 individuals residing in the Seemapuri area as part of the second day of a focused verification drive.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam emphasized the significance of the operation, explaining it as a crucial step to safeguard the city's security and stability. Authorities are implementing strict measures against fraudulent identity usage and plan further similar initiatives in the coming weeks.
With the direction from Delhi LG Secretariat, teams from various police stations are actively verifying credentials and criminal records, focusing on slum regions and localities such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action
Concerns Rise Over Minority Security in Bangladesh Amid Hindu Leader's Arrest
UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition
India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration
Poland Pushes for Joint Baltic Sea Security