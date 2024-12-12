Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Police conducted a verification drive in east Delhi's Seemapuri area to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration. The operation involved the collection of documents from 32 individuals and warnings against the use of fake identities. Authorities plan further initiatives to ensure security in the city.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:24 IST
In a determined crackdown, Delhi Police have intensified efforts to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration in the nation's capital. Officials on Thursday collected documents from 32 individuals residing in the Seemapuri area as part of the second day of a focused verification drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam emphasized the significance of the operation, explaining it as a crucial step to safeguard the city's security and stability. Authorities are implementing strict measures against fraudulent identity usage and plan further similar initiatives in the coming weeks.

With the direction from Delhi LG Secretariat, teams from various police stations are actively verifying credentials and criminal records, focusing on slum regions and localities such as Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

