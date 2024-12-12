Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Safety and Emigration Challenges for Indian Nationals

In 2023, 86 Indian nationals were reported attacked or murdered abroad, with significant incidents in the US, Canada, the UK, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Indian citizenship surrenders rose to 2,16,219. The number of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and Pakistan increased, reflecting complex international challenges for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:28 IST
Rising Concerns: Safety and Emigration Challenges for Indian Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning revelation, the Indian government informed Parliament last Thursday that 86 Indian nationals were either attacked or murdered in various countries in 2023. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted the figures in a written response, revealing an upward trend in these incidents over the past three years.

The report disclosed that among the 86 incidents in 2023, 12 occurred in the United States, with Canada, the UK, and Saudi Arabia each reporting 10. Singh emphasized that the safety and security of Indians abroad are top priorities for the government, asserting that missions and posts remain vigilant and responsive.

Migratory trends also show a sharp increase in Indians surrendering citizenship, with 2,16,219 giving up their nationality in 2023. Parallel to these demographic shifts, international tensions have escalated with 240 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and 19 by Pakistan up till mid-2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024