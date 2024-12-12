Rising Concerns: Safety and Emigration Challenges for Indian Nationals

In a concerning revelation, the Indian government informed Parliament last Thursday that 86 Indian nationals were either attacked or murdered in various countries in 2023. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted the figures in a written response, revealing an upward trend in these incidents over the past three years.

The report disclosed that among the 86 incidents in 2023, 12 occurred in the United States, with Canada, the UK, and Saudi Arabia each reporting 10. Singh emphasized that the safety and security of Indians abroad are top priorities for the government, asserting that missions and posts remain vigilant and responsive.

Migratory trends also show a sharp increase in Indians surrendering citizenship, with 2,16,219 giving up their nationality in 2023. Parallel to these demographic shifts, international tensions have escalated with 240 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and 19 by Pakistan up till mid-2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)