Left Menu

Triple Crisis in Syria: UN Food Agency's Massive Challenges Amid Political Upheaval

The UN Food Program faces significant challenges in Syria due to escalating war-related food insecurity, displaced people from Lebanon, and the ouster of Bashar Assad. The agency estimates 3 million are acutely food insecure, but funding cuts limit aid to only 2 million individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:03 IST
Triple Crisis in Syria: UN Food Agency's Massive Challenges Amid Political Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The UN Food Programme is grappling with a complex crisis in Syria. According to Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the WFP, the challenges arise from growing food insecurity due to ongoing war, an influx of displaced people fleeing Lebanon, and the recent political upheaval following Bashar Assad's ouster.

Approximately 3 million Syrians are critically in need of food, though recent conflicts have further complicated these numbers. Funding constraints mean the WFP can only provide aid to 2 million people. The WFP's established presence during the 13-year civil war, facilitated by 500 staff nationwide, positions it to respond effectively despite security concerns.

Prominent rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham assures security for WFP warehouses. Uncertainty continues in Damascus, but regions like Aleppo remain stable. Disruptions in markets, currency devaluation, and rising food prices intensify the crisis. In response, the UN plans to enhance humanitarian efforts and supports Syria's future recovery and reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024