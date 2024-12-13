Triple Crisis in Syria: UN Food Agency's Massive Challenges Amid Political Upheaval
The UN Food Program faces significant challenges in Syria due to escalating war-related food insecurity, displaced people from Lebanon, and the ouster of Bashar Assad. The agency estimates 3 million are acutely food insecure, but funding cuts limit aid to only 2 million individuals.
The UN Food Programme is grappling with a complex crisis in Syria. According to Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the WFP, the challenges arise from growing food insecurity due to ongoing war, an influx of displaced people fleeing Lebanon, and the recent political upheaval following Bashar Assad's ouster.
Approximately 3 million Syrians are critically in need of food, though recent conflicts have further complicated these numbers. Funding constraints mean the WFP can only provide aid to 2 million people. The WFP's established presence during the 13-year civil war, facilitated by 500 staff nationwide, positions it to respond effectively despite security concerns.
Prominent rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham assures security for WFP warehouses. Uncertainty continues in Damascus, but regions like Aleppo remain stable. Disruptions in markets, currency devaluation, and rising food prices intensify the crisis. In response, the UN plans to enhance humanitarian efforts and supports Syria's future recovery and reconstruction.
