Justice Department Debunks Far-Right Capitol Attack Theories

A U.S. Justice Department report debunked claims that FBI operatives were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. It clarified that the FBI neither authorized nor instructed informants to enter the Capitol. The report also highlights areas for improvement in pre-attack intelligence gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. Justice Department watchdog report unveiled Thursday refutes far-right conspiracy theories alleging FBI involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found no evidence backing these claims.

The inquiry confirmed that the FBI did not authorize any informants to enter the Capitol or partake in violence. The agency has consistently denied involvement, despite ongoing conspiracy theories implicating it. Notably, James Ray Epps, falsely accused of being a government informant, was among those targeted by these theories.

The report suggests the FBI could have been more proactive in gathering intelligence before the attack. It highlights the presence of 26 undercover informants in D.C. that day, three of whom were tasked with monitoring domestic terrorism. The FBI vows to heed the report's recommendations for future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

