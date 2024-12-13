Justice Department Debunks Far-Right Capitol Attack Theories

A U.S. Justice Department watchdog report unveiled Thursday refutes far-right conspiracy theories alleging FBI involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found no evidence backing these claims.

The inquiry confirmed that the FBI did not authorize any informants to enter the Capitol or partake in violence. The agency has consistently denied involvement, despite ongoing conspiracy theories implicating it. Notably, James Ray Epps, falsely accused of being a government informant, was among those targeted by these theories.

The report suggests the FBI could have been more proactive in gathering intelligence before the attack. It highlights the presence of 26 undercover informants in D.C. that day, three of whom were tasked with monitoring domestic terrorism. The FBI vows to heed the report's recommendations for future threats.

