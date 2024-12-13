A Strategy to Counter Islamophobia: Biden’s Final Act

The White House unveiled a comprehensive strategy to counter Islamophobia, marking a significant move to fight discrimination against Muslims and Arab Americans. With over 100 action points identified, the plan aims to curb hate, violence, and bias, with a focus on safety and community solidarity.

This initiative, launched just before President Biden's term ends, follows his earlier efforts against antisemitism. The proposal emphasizes increasing awareness, enhancing safety, and accommodating religious practices of Muslim and Arab communities, urging collaborative efforts across society to combat hate.

The Biden administration highlighted the urgent need for this strategy, intensified by recent violent incidents, including the tragic death of a young Muslim boy. The new plan aims to bridge divisions and promote unity, awaiting possible endorsement by President-elect Trump, despite contrasting policies of his previous term.

(With inputs from agencies.)