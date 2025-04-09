President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:37 IST
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- China
- U.S.-China
- trade
- economy
- imports
- AP
- international
- economics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Probes Free Trade Violations Ahead of U.S. Tariffs
Tripura Unveils Rs 50 Crore Eco Park to Propel Tourism and Boost Economy
China Condemns U.S. Tariffs on Venezuelan Oil Imports
India Considers Major Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal with the U.S.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces formation of ''Traders' Welfare Board'', says 'Global Investment Summit' will be held every two years.