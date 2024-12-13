Life Sentence Delivered in 2002 Pension Dispute Murder Case

In a significant development in a long-pending murder case, a local court has sentenced a fugitive to life in prison for his role in the 2002 killing of a widow. This conclusion to the case was announced by the government's legal counsel on Friday.

The primary suspect, Krishan, had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2003. Naushad, the second accused, has now been found guilty, receiving the same life sentence along with an additional fine of Rs 10,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh.

The murder, rooted in a dispute over pension, occurred in September 2002 at a hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway and involved the tragic death of a late Army jawan's widow, who was the sister-in-law of the main accused Krishan.

