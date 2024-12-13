Left Menu

Life Sentence Delivered in 2002 Pension Dispute Murder Case

A man evading arrest for years has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2002 murder of a widow in a pension dispute, with the main accused convicted in 2003. Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh fined Naushad Rs 10,000 under IPC section 302 for the crime committed along a national highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:57 IST
Life Sentence Delivered in 2002 Pension Dispute Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in a long-pending murder case, a local court has sentenced a fugitive to life in prison for his role in the 2002 killing of a widow. This conclusion to the case was announced by the government's legal counsel on Friday.

The primary suspect, Krishan, had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2003. Naushad, the second accused, has now been found guilty, receiving the same life sentence along with an additional fine of Rs 10,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh.

The murder, rooted in a dispute over pension, occurred in September 2002 at a hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway and involved the tragic death of a late Army jawan's widow, who was the sister-in-law of the main accused Krishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024