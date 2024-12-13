Deadly Strike: Tragedy Unfolds in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli military strike on a post office used as shelter by Gaza residents resulted in at least 30 Palestinian deaths and wounded 50, according to medics. The military confirmed the target was a senior Islamic Jihad member involved in attacks on Israeli civilians.

The attack, occurring in the Nuseirat camp, highlights the tense 14-month-old conflict where families displaced by violence had sought refuge. Medics noted the day's death toll in Gaza reached 66 following the strike.

Israel accused the Islamic Jihad of using civilians as human shields while reviewing reports on casualties. Military sources did not disclose the name of the targeted Islamic Jihad member.

