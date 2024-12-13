Unidentified Drones: Aerial Intrusions Spark Security Concerns

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have been observed over sensitive sites in Germany, heightening security concerns.

According to a confidential report by German security authorities, these drones have been sighted during evening hours on December 3 and 4 over the U.S. Ramstein Air Base.

Additionally, similar drone activities have been recorded at German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and chemicals group BASF, with the drones' origins still unknown.

