Unidentified Drones: Aerial Intrusions Spark Security Concerns

Recent weeks have seen unidentified drones hovering over sensitive sites in Germany, including the U.S. Ramstein Air Base and major industrial locations. A confidential report by German security has flagged these incidents, raising questions about the drones' origin and potential security risks.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have been observed over sensitive sites in Germany, heightening security concerns.

According to a confidential report by German security authorities, these drones have been sighted during evening hours on December 3 and 4 over the U.S. Ramstein Air Base.

Additionally, similar drone activities have been recorded at German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and chemicals group BASF, with the drones' origins still unknown.

