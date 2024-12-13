Left Menu

Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Noida

The National Green Tribunal has mandated that construction projects in Noida and Greater Noida must halt operations if they lack essential environmental clearances. This directive aims to curb unauthorized development and environmental norm violations, including illegal extraction of resources like topsoil and groundwater through unauthorized borewells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the National Green Tribunal has ordered an immediate halt to construction projects in Greater Noida and Noida that have not secured necessary environmental clearances. This action comes amid reports of widespread unauthorized development activities in the region.

The green body, in a hearing regarding unauthorized and illegal constructions, revealed that developers continue their operations without obtaining mandatory approvals such as Consent to Establish (CTE), Consent to Operate (CTO), and Environmental Clearance (EC). The tribunal's directive mandates enforcing compliance with environmental norms before any further construction activities can proceed.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has been tasked with preventing illegal land plotting within floodplain zones. This clampdown is part of efforts to address concerns over illegal townships expanding across fertile agricultural lands, highlighted in a petition by BJP leader Rajendra Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

