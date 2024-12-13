Left Menu

Justice Eludes: Bail Controversy in Doctor's Tragic Case

The parents of a doctor, raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College, express heartbreak as key suspects are bailed in the case. With the CBI failing to file charges within 90 days, doubts over justice loom large, leading to widespread protests across West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:18 IST
Justice Eludes: Bail Controversy in Doctor's Tragic Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family of the doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College expressed their grievous disappointment following the release on bail of the primary suspects in the case. The emotional fallout underscores the perceived failures within the judicial and investigative systems.

A court in Kolkata's Sealdah granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station. This decision was a result of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not filing charges within the stipulated 90-day timeframe.

The parents of the victim voiced their dismay, highlighting a broader concern that powerful individuals might evade accountability. Protests have since erupted in West Bengal, emphasizing public outcry over potential mishandling by police and later by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

