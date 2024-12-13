Justice Eludes: Bail Controversy in Doctor's Tragic Case

The family of the doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College expressed their grievous disappointment following the release on bail of the primary suspects in the case. The emotional fallout underscores the perceived failures within the judicial and investigative systems.

A court in Kolkata's Sealdah granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station. This decision was a result of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not filing charges within the stipulated 90-day timeframe.

The parents of the victim voiced their dismay, highlighting a broader concern that powerful individuals might evade accountability. Protests have since erupted in West Bengal, emphasizing public outcry over potential mishandling by police and later by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)