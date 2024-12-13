U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement Renewed

In a significant development, China and the United States have reached an agreement to extend their longstanding Science and Technology Agreement for an additional five years.

Initially established decades ago, the agreement forms the backbone of scientific collaboration between the two nations. With its scheduled expiration on August 27, both countries recognized the importance of continuing this crucial partnership amidst global challenges and technological advancements.

The renewal signifies a mutual commitment to fostering innovation and making strides in various scientific fields, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)