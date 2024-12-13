Left Menu

Himachal's Deputy Chief Minister Targets Illegal Activities in Una

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri demands action against illegal mining, drug trafficking, and tree smuggling in Una, while emphasizing rapid development and addressing Dalit complaints. He urges clarification of BJP's pension stance and criticizes the union government's financial restrictions on Himachal Pradesh.

  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has directed officials to eradicate illegal mining, drug trafficking, and the smuggling of large trees in Una district.

Speaking at the State Scheduled Caste Commission office in Rampur, Agnihotri highlighted Una's development pace and vowed to establish more state-level offices there.

Agnihotri challenged BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on the Old Pension Scheme issue and criticized the central government's financial caps affecting the state's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

