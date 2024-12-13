Himachal's Deputy Chief Minister Targets Illegal Activities in Una

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has directed officials to eradicate illegal mining, drug trafficking, and the smuggling of large trees in Una district.

Speaking at the State Scheduled Caste Commission office in Rampur, Agnihotri highlighted Una's development pace and vowed to establish more state-level offices there.

Agnihotri challenged BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on the Old Pension Scheme issue and criticized the central government's financial caps affecting the state's growth.

