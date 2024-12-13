British Hedge Fund Trader Sentenced in Massive Danish Tax Fraud

Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader of Indian descent, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court for orchestrating a tax fraud scheme surpassing GBP 1 billion.

The court found Shah guilty as the mastermind of a setup involving multiple American and Malaysian companies in transactions that led to extensive tax refund claims from the Danish government.

The convicted trader, who maintains his innocence, plans to appeal after authorities confiscated significant assets, including foreign bank deposits and properties, equivalent to his unlawful gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)