British Hedge Fund Trader Sentenced in Massive Danish Tax Fraud

Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court for orchestrating a historic tax fraud scheme. The court also confiscated assets worth USD 1 billion. Shah, who denies wrongdoing, plans to appeal the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:43 IST
Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader of Indian descent, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court for orchestrating a tax fraud scheme surpassing GBP 1 billion.

The court found Shah guilty as the mastermind of a setup involving multiple American and Malaysian companies in transactions that led to extensive tax refund claims from the Danish government.

The convicted trader, who maintains his innocence, plans to appeal after authorities confiscated significant assets, including foreign bank deposits and properties, equivalent to his unlawful gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

