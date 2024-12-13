British Hedge Fund Trader Sentenced in Massive Danish Tax Fraud
Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court for orchestrating a historic tax fraud scheme. The court also confiscated assets worth USD 1 billion. Shah, who denies wrongdoing, plans to appeal the verdict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Sanjay Shah, a British hedge fund trader of Indian descent, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court for orchestrating a tax fraud scheme surpassing GBP 1 billion.
The court found Shah guilty as the mastermind of a setup involving multiple American and Malaysian companies in transactions that led to extensive tax refund claims from the Danish government.
The convicted trader, who maintains his innocence, plans to appeal after authorities confiscated significant assets, including foreign bank deposits and properties, equivalent to his unlawful gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Cricketers Amplify Abu Dhabi T10 Appeal: Shanaka
Divided Appeals Court Blocks Destruction of Texas Razor-Wire Migrant Barrier
Madhya Pradesh's Potential Shines in Germany: CM Yadav's Investment Appeal
Desperate Plea for Freedom: Israeli-American Hostage's Heartfelt Appeal
MP Hemant Savara Appeals for Urgent National Highway Improvements