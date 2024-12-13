Harnessing the Nirbhaya Fund: A Report on Women's Safety Initiatives

The government has efficiently utilized over 74% of the Nirbhaya Fund to bolster women's safety nationwide, a parliament session heard on Friday. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, highlighted the fund's role in critical projects, though reporting delays by states could suggest even higher fund usage.

Despite these delays, a dedicated Women Helpline, operational in 35 states and Union Territories, underpins the effort, handling nearly 2 crore calls. Fast Track Special Courts also contribute, having resolved over 2.87 lakh cases across 30 states, ensuring swift justice for heinous crimes.

Public safety projects such as Safe City initiatives and tech-based safety enhancements in transport have been rolled out. These projects include AI-enabled facial recognition systems and vehicle tracking technologies, designed to reinforce security in urban environments, Thakur explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)