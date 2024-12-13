Left Menu

Crackdown on Transnational Fake Passport Rackets: 42 Arrested in India

Delhi Police dismantled multiple transnational fake passport rackets, arresting 42 individuals, including 13 Bangladeshi nationals. The syndicates exploited India's borders, forging documents to obtain Indian passports. The arrests highlight the operations across states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi, revealing a sophisticated network enabling illegal international travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:33 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the arrest of 42 individuals involved in transnational fake passport rackets, including 13 Bangladeshi nationals. These syndicates exploited India's porous borders to forge documents necessary for acquiring Indian passports, facilitating unauthorized international travel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), Usha Rangnani, detailed the network's operations, revealing that 23 of the arrested were agents, while the rest posed as passengers. The network stretched across various Indian states, exploiting local document systems to create fake Indian identities.

Incidents exposed this year include arrests linked to fabricated documents in Maharashtra and Delhi, with seized forged passports and ongoing investigations pointing to a complex operations web. Arrests involved nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Afghanistan, underscoring the operation's international reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

