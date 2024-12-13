Crackdown on Transnational Fake Passport Rackets: 42 Arrested in India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the arrest of 42 individuals involved in transnational fake passport rackets, including 13 Bangladeshi nationals. These syndicates exploited India's porous borders to forge documents necessary for acquiring Indian passports, facilitating unauthorized international travel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), Usha Rangnani, detailed the network's operations, revealing that 23 of the arrested were agents, while the rest posed as passengers. The network stretched across various Indian states, exploiting local document systems to create fake Indian identities.

Incidents exposed this year include arrests linked to fabricated documents in Maharashtra and Delhi, with seized forged passports and ongoing investigations pointing to a complex operations web. Arrests involved nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Afghanistan, underscoring the operation's international reach.

