Moitra Accuses Centre of Eroding Democratic Foundations

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre during a Lok Sabha debate, alleging that the government is 'bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts.'

She accused the BJP of systematically eroding democracy over the past decade by compromising judicial independence and engaging in electoral malpractices.

Moitra highlighted issues such as voter disenfranchisement and the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, arguing these measures create second-class citizens and undermine constitutional integrity.

