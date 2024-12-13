Left Menu

Moitra Accuses Centre of Eroding Democratic Foundations

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led Centre of systematically eroding democracy over the past decade in a fiery Lok Sabha speech. Criticizing the judiciary's perceived compromise of independence, she highlighted voter disenfranchisement and the erosion of constitutional accountability, accusing the government of creating second-class citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:49 IST
Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre during a Lok Sabha debate, alleging that the government is 'bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts.'

She accused the BJP of systematically eroding democracy over the past decade by compromising judicial independence and engaging in electoral malpractices.

Moitra highlighted issues such as voter disenfranchisement and the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, arguing these measures create second-class citizens and undermine constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

