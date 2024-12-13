Indian Navy Hosts Gender Sensitisation Workshop to Foster Inclusivity and Workplace Equality

The Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Naval Headquarters, conducted a one-day workshop on “Gender Sensitisation” and “Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace” on December 12, 2024, at the Nau Sena Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi. The workshop aimed to promote inclusivity and gender equality among Naval Civilians, aligning with the Indian Navy’s broader objectives for a progressive and equitable workplace.

The event was inaugurated by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), who served as the Chief Guest. In her keynote address, Vice Admiral Sarin highlighted the necessity of gender sensitisation for creating equitable workplaces and the pivotal role of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 in ensuring dignity and safety for all employees. She emphasized that fostering inclusivity is a shared responsibility and critical for the holistic growth of any organization.

Interactive Sessions and Expert Insights

The workshop began with an insightful session by Dr. Shashi Bala, Senior Fellow at the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute, Noida. She delved into the principles of gender sensitisation, analyzing societal influences on workplace dynamics. Dr. Bala elaborated on the key provisions of the POSH Act, 2013, stressing its role in creating secure and inclusive environments.

The second session was led by Dr. Tanushree, Director of the Defence Headquarters Training Institute, New Delhi. This interactive segment utilized real-life case studies and practical scenarios to engage participants. The discussions provided Naval Civilians with actionable insights into addressing gender-based challenges and eliminating workplace biases.

Valedictory Address and Acknowledgements

Rear Admiral Aditya Hara, ACOP (AC), delivered the Valedictory Address, reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to upholding gender equality and fostering a workplace culture rooted in respect, safety, and productivity. He applauded the efforts of all participants and speakers, recognizing their contributions to promoting awareness and inclusivity.

Rear Admiral Hara also emphasized the broader vision of the “Year of Naval Civilians 2024”, a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing welfare, inclusivity, and professional development among Naval Civilians.

Participation and Impact

The workshop saw robust participation from Naval Civilians representing all Commands and Naval Headquarters. Enthusiastic engagement during the sessions underscored the participants’ dedication to fostering a gender-sensitive workplace culture.

Broader Initiatives and Commitment

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to modernize its workforce and build a workplace that reflects professionalism, inclusivity, and gender equity. By addressing crucial topics like gender sensitisation and sexual harassment prevention, the Navy is setting a benchmark for workplace equality across the Armed Forces.

The event concluded with the acknowledgment of all speakers and participants, who were commended for their active contributions to this pivotal cause. As the Navy continues its efforts, workshops like these underscore its resolve to create a forward-thinking and inclusive organization for all its personnel.