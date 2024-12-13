Baroness Faces Suspension for Racially Insensitive Remarks in UK Parliament

Baroness Catherine Meyer, a peer in the UK Parliament, is facing a three-week suspension after the House of Lords Conduct Committee found her guilty of making racially insensitive remarks. During a visit to Rwanda, she referred to fellow peer Lord Navnit Dholakia, who is of Indian origin, as 'Lord Poppadom.' This behavior has been deemed offensive and insulting by the committee.

The report, released on Thursday, highlighted Meyer's breach of the Code of Conduct, stating that her actions had a 'racial element'. The committee recommended her suspension, considering it a justified response to the seriousness of her conduct. Additionally, it suggested that Meyer undergo behavior training to prevent future incidents.

The investigation originated from two separate incidents during the Joint Committee on Human Rights' visit to Rwanda in February 2024. Meyer's behavior not only affected Lord Dholakia but also involved an inappropriate interaction with Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy. The peer has acknowledged her misconduct and expressed remorse, emphasizing her willingness to apologize for any distress caused by her actions.

