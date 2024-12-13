Walmex Faces Antitrust Fine: Appeals Cofece Ruling Amid Share Surge
Mexico's antitrust body, Cofece, fined Walmex for monopolistic practices involving suppliers. Walmex plans to appeal, believing the analysis flawed. Despite the ruling, Walmex shares rose over 4%. This resolution stems from a lengthy investigation, with Cofece facing scrutiny amid governmental changes on competition oversight.
Mexico's antitrust watchdog, Cofece, has ruled against Walmex, the local arm of U.S.-based retail giant Walmart, citing monopolistic behavior with suppliers. In a statement, Walmex disclosed a fine of just over 93 million pesos, or about $4.6 million, noting its intention to appeal the decision.
The company expressed disappointment with the ruling, yet confirmed compliance. Walmex criticized the analysis, given by Cofece in a detailed 900-page ruling, as flawed. The decision was not unanimous, highlighting potential divisions within Cofece's governing body.
Markets reacted positively, with Walmex shares surging over 4% on the Mexican exchange. According to Rodolfo Ramos, an analyst at Banco Bradesco, the outcome mitigated fears of divestment or major financial penalties. Cofece's recent probe into the major retailer lasted over four years, but Walmex maintains its operations were lawful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Competition Commission orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business with respect to listing of real money games on Play Store.
Black Friday Boost: Retail Stocks Rise Amid Record Consumer Spending Predictions
Fierce Competition, Rising Stars, and Surprising Performances in Global Sports Scene
Black Friday Bonanza: Exclusive Deals and Discounts Drive Retail Rush
Black Friday Shopping Spree in Walmart: Consumers Battle Tariffs