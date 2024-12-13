Farmers Unite: A Call for Collective Action Amid Protests

Farmers' unity and demands took center stage as Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait met with fellow leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border. Dallewal has sustained a fast-unto-death for eighteen days, pressing the government to address key agricultural issues, including the legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Amidst concerns about Dallewal's health, which Tikait emphasized, a group of 101 farmers is gearing up for a march to Delhi on December 14. Tikait and other leaders stressed the importance of a unified front, highlighting the need to adopt a strategic approach in dealing with the government.

In light of past protests and challenges, Tikait proposed surrounding the national capital from the KMP expressway rather than the city borders. As the farmers' situation remains precarious, both Tikait and Sarwan Singh Pandher, another farmer leader, called on the government to initiate dialogue and avert further turmoil.

