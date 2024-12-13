Left Menu

Farmers Unite: A Call for Collective Action Amid Protests

Rakesh Tikait met with Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an eighteenth day fast-unto-death, to rally for unity among farmers' groups for a collective fight. A march to Delhi is planned, as Tikait emphasizes the need for strategies to achieve farmers' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers' unity and demands took center stage as Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait met with fellow leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border. Dallewal has sustained a fast-unto-death for eighteen days, pressing the government to address key agricultural issues, including the legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Amidst concerns about Dallewal's health, which Tikait emphasized, a group of 101 farmers is gearing up for a march to Delhi on December 14. Tikait and other leaders stressed the importance of a unified front, highlighting the need to adopt a strategic approach in dealing with the government.

In light of past protests and challenges, Tikait proposed surrounding the national capital from the KMP expressway rather than the city borders. As the farmers' situation remains precarious, both Tikait and Sarwan Singh Pandher, another farmer leader, called on the government to initiate dialogue and avert further turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

