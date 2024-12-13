Farmers Unite: A Call for Collective Action Amid Protests
Rakesh Tikait met with Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an eighteenth day fast-unto-death, to rally for unity among farmers' groups for a collective fight. A march to Delhi is planned, as Tikait emphasizes the need for strategies to achieve farmers' demands.
- Country:
- India
Farmers' unity and demands took center stage as Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait met with fellow leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border. Dallewal has sustained a fast-unto-death for eighteen days, pressing the government to address key agricultural issues, including the legal guarantee of MSP on crops.
Amidst concerns about Dallewal's health, which Tikait emphasized, a group of 101 farmers is gearing up for a march to Delhi on December 14. Tikait and other leaders stressed the importance of a unified front, highlighting the need to adopt a strategic approach in dealing with the government.
In light of past protests and challenges, Tikait proposed surrounding the national capital from the KMP expressway rather than the city borders. As the farmers' situation remains precarious, both Tikait and Sarwan Singh Pandher, another farmer leader, called on the government to initiate dialogue and avert further turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC takes note that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been released from alleged custody and has joined protest at Khanauri border.
SC disposes of habeas corpus plea filed for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was removed from protest site at Khanauri border.
Farmers Delhi march: Haryana bans mobile internet, bulk SMS in several villages of Ambala district from Dec 6 to Dec 9.
Farmers to begin Delhi march from Shambhu border at 1 pm
Punjab farmers begin Delhi march, stopped by barricades