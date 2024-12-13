Protests Ignite Over Cow Carcass Discovery in Mathura

Hundreds of protesters amassed on the Mathura-Vrindavan Road for hours on Friday, obstructing traffic after more than three dozen cow carcasses were discovered.

The grisly remains, found in a forested area behind PMV Polytechnic College, sparked public outrage. The roadblock inconvenienced locals and pilgrims, prompting police to eventually clear the protesters with mild force.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the carcasses might have been discarded by cattle owners or local gaushalas. An investigation is underway, with a promise of stern action against culprits. Protests were led by Bharat Gautam of the Gau Raksha Samiti, alleging administrative negligence in illegal cow activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)