Protests Ignite Over Cow Carcass Discovery in Mathura

In Mathura, protests erupted after over three dozen cow carcasses were found in a forested area. Protesters blocked a major road, causing traffic disruptions. Authorities intervened, promising an investigation into local gaushalas for illegal activities. Four individuals were detained for blocking the road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Hundreds of protesters amassed on the Mathura-Vrindavan Road for hours on Friday, obstructing traffic after more than three dozen cow carcasses were discovered.

The grisly remains, found in a forested area behind PMV Polytechnic College, sparked public outrage. The roadblock inconvenienced locals and pilgrims, prompting police to eventually clear the protesters with mild force.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the carcasses might have been discarded by cattle owners or local gaushalas. An investigation is underway, with a promise of stern action against culprits. Protests were led by Bharat Gautam of the Gau Raksha Samiti, alleging administrative negligence in illegal cow activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

