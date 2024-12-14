Cautious Steps in Post-Assad Syria and Global Support for Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cautioned that Syria needs careful handling post-Assad, emphasizing the need for credible and inclusive governance. He stressed the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty. Additionally, Starmer urged G7 leaders to extend military backing for Ukraine and intensify sanctions against Russia.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged caution regarding Syria's future following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. He emphasized the necessity of credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance representing all Syrians.
In a call with fellow Group of Seven leaders, Starmer expressed that while Assad's departure is welcome, the ensuing steps must be carefully managed. He reiterated the importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty during the transition period and beyond, mirroring language from a recent G7 statement.
Starmer also appealed to G7 leaders to bolster military support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's prolonged invasion, and called for tighter sanctions on Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
