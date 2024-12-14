UN Security Council Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education
The UN Security Council expressed deep concern over the Taliban's decision to prohibit women from pursuing medical education, highlighting the potential impact on future healthcare in Afghanistan. The council criticized the erosion of women's rights and reiterated the impossibility of recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government under current conditions.
The United Nations Security Council voiced strong condemnation of the recent move by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to ban women from enrolling in medical education programs. This decision, they warned, threatens to deprive millions of women and girls of essential health care services.
The council criticized the increasing erosion of human rights in Afghanistan, particularly concerning the impact on women and girls. They have been systematically denied access to education beyond sixth grade, economic opportunities, and participation in public life.
The Security Council also highlighted the Taliban's restrictive 'vice and virtue' directive, which limits women's rights further, and extended the mandate for monitoring sanctions against the Taliban by 14 months. The council noted that the international community cannot recognize the Taliban under such repressive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
