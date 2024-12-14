Left Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education

The UN Security Council expressed deep concern over the Taliban's decision to prohibit women from pursuing medical education, highlighting the potential impact on future healthcare in Afghanistan. The council criticized the erosion of women's rights and reiterated the impossibility of recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government under current conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-12-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 02:46 IST
UN Security Council Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council voiced strong condemnation of the recent move by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to ban women from enrolling in medical education programs. This decision, they warned, threatens to deprive millions of women and girls of essential health care services.

The council criticized the increasing erosion of human rights in Afghanistan, particularly concerning the impact on women and girls. They have been systematically denied access to education beyond sixth grade, economic opportunities, and participation in public life.

The Security Council also highlighted the Taliban's restrictive 'vice and virtue' directive, which limits women's rights further, and extended the mandate for monitoring sanctions against the Taliban by 14 months. The council noted that the international community cannot recognize the Taliban under such repressive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024