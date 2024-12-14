Uttar Pradesh High Court's Landmark Decision: Vindication for Pradeep Kumar

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint Pradeep Kumar as an additional district judge despite earlier denials due to his previous involvement in espionage and sedition trials. The court emphasized that Kumar was fully acquitted in both cases.

The directive, issued by a bench of Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh, mandates that Kumar must receive his appointment letter by January 15, 2025. Kumar successfully passed the UP Higher Judicial Service examination in 2017, yet he faced prolonged delays in his appointment.

The court underscored the principle of presumption of innocence and concluded that Kumar's honorable acquittal should not stand in the way of his career progression. Authorities are required to conduct a character verification promptly to facilitate his appointment.

