Justice Delayed: Rallies Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case
Protests erupted in Kolkata as Congress and the Left parties accused the CBI of mishandling the rape-murder case of an RG Kar hospital doctor. Allegations arose of a political compromise, while various rallies demanded prompt justice. Key suspects were granted bail due to delayed charge-sheet filing.
- Country:
- India
Protests erupted across Kolkata on Saturday, after two key suspects in the rape-murder case of a doctor at RG Kar hospital were granted bail. The Left parties and Congress led the rallies, accusing the CBI of failing to deliver justice and alleging a secret pact between the ruling TMC and BJP-led Centre.
Congress organized a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI office at Nizam Palace, condemning the agency's alleged inaction against the accused. Protesters, waving party flags and chanting slogans for justice, clashed with police who barred their entry into Nizam Palace, resulting in a brief scuffle.
Additionally, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) staged a rally to demand expedited charges against those involved. They were joined by the victim's parents. Meanwhile, civil society groups under Abhaya Manch held a protest demanding systemic accountability, as further rallies by SUCI (Communist) and SFI took place citywide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- justice
- Congress
- rallies
- CBI
- TMC
- BJP
- protests
- rape-murder
- investigation
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.
BJP Legislators Stage Walkout Over Denied Adjournment Motion in West Bengal Assembly
BJP MLAs Stage Walkout at Start of Delhi Assembly Winter Session
BJP Protests Over Alleged Attacks During Bengal Pujas