Justice Delayed: Rallies Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case

Protests erupted across Kolkata on Saturday, after two key suspects in the rape-murder case of a doctor at RG Kar hospital were granted bail. The Left parties and Congress led the rallies, accusing the CBI of failing to deliver justice and alleging a secret pact between the ruling TMC and BJP-led Centre.

Congress organized a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI office at Nizam Palace, condemning the agency's alleged inaction against the accused. Protesters, waving party flags and chanting slogans for justice, clashed with police who barred their entry into Nizam Palace, resulting in a brief scuffle.

Additionally, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) staged a rally to demand expedited charges against those involved. They were joined by the victim's parents. Meanwhile, civil society groups under Abhaya Manch held a protest demanding systemic accountability, as further rallies by SUCI (Communist) and SFI took place citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)