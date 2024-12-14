Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Rallies Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case

Protests erupted in Kolkata as Congress and the Left parties accused the CBI of mishandling the rape-murder case of an RG Kar hospital doctor. Allegations arose of a political compromise, while various rallies demanded prompt justice. Key suspects were granted bail due to delayed charge-sheet filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar/Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:46 IST
Justice Delayed: Rallies Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across Kolkata on Saturday, after two key suspects in the rape-murder case of a doctor at RG Kar hospital were granted bail. The Left parties and Congress led the rallies, accusing the CBI of failing to deliver justice and alleging a secret pact between the ruling TMC and BJP-led Centre.

Congress organized a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI office at Nizam Palace, condemning the agency's alleged inaction against the accused. Protesters, waving party flags and chanting slogans for justice, clashed with police who barred their entry into Nizam Palace, resulting in a brief scuffle.

Additionally, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) staged a rally to demand expedited charges against those involved. They were joined by the victim's parents. Meanwhile, civil society groups under Abhaya Manch held a protest demanding systemic accountability, as further rallies by SUCI (Communist) and SFI took place citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024