Militant Clash in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Armed Group

A suspected militant was killed, and six of his associates were apprehended during a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, according to local police reports.

The confrontation ensued when security forces, acting on intelligence, attempted to stop a vehicle in Salungpham. Instead of halting, the occupants fired upon the forces, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire.

One of those detained, Laishram Prem, sustained a gunshot wound and later died in a private hospital in Imphal. His death led to protests, with locals claiming he was a village volunteer.

