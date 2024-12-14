Militant Clash in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Armed Group
A suspected militant, Laishram Prem, was killed, and six arrested in Manipur following a shootout. Security forces acted on a tip-off and intercepted a car carrying members of the PREPAK group. Weapons stolen from police were recovered. Prem's death sparked local protests.
14-12-2024
A suspected militant was killed, and six of his associates were apprehended during a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, according to local police reports.
The confrontation ensued when security forces, acting on intelligence, attempted to stop a vehicle in Salungpham. Instead of halting, the occupants fired upon the forces, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire.
One of those detained, Laishram Prem, sustained a gunshot wound and later died in a private hospital in Imphal. His death led to protests, with locals claiming he was a village volunteer.
