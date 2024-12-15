Tech Executive's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Legal Debate

The Bengaluru Police arrested three individuals, including the estranged wife of tech executive Atul Subhash, who recently died by suicide. The arrests were made in Gurugram, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Nikita Singhania, along with her mother and brother, has been placed in 14-day judicial custody in Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed these developments.

Subhash, found dead in Bengaluru on December 9, left notes accusing his in-laws of leading him to suicide. This has sparked nationwide debates on potential legal reforms, specifically concerning the misuse of protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)