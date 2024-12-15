Left Menu

Scandal in Mauritius: Former Central Bank Governor Wanted for Fraud Inquiry

Mauritius police have issued an arrest order for former central bank governor Harvesh Kumar Seegolam in a fraud inquiry. The anti-money laundering unit's action marks a significant move by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's government. Seegolam allegedly misrepresented GDP figures and misused monetary resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:05 IST
Scandal in Mauritius: Former Central Bank Governor Wanted for Fraud Inquiry
arrest

Police in Mauritius have issued an arrest order for Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, the former central bank governor, as part of an investigation into a fraud conspiracy case.

This significant move by the anti-money laundering unit is the first under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who accused the previous government of falsifying economic data, including GDP figures.

Seegolam, currently abroad, faces accusations of printing money to fund the Mauritius Investment Corporation, rather than using foreign reserves, exacerbating the country's monetary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024