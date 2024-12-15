Scandal in Mauritius: Former Central Bank Governor Wanted for Fraud Inquiry

Police in Mauritius have issued an arrest order for Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, the former central bank governor, as part of an investigation into a fraud conspiracy case.

This significant move by the anti-money laundering unit is the first under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who accused the previous government of falsifying economic data, including GDP figures.

Seegolam, currently abroad, faces accusations of printing money to fund the Mauritius Investment Corporation, rather than using foreign reserves, exacerbating the country's monetary issues.

