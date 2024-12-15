Left Menu

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat: Four Arrested with Rs 2.57 Crore of Counterfeit Notes

Four individuals were apprehended in Surat, Gujarat, with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2.57 crore. The culprits, including three from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, were caught with counterfeit notes hidden in bundles. Authorities charged them under cheating and criminal conspiracy sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat: Four Arrested with Rs 2.57 Crore of Counterfeit Notes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major fake currency racket was uncovered in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the arrest of four individuals in possession of counterfeit notes worth Rs 2.57 crore. The police operation, which occurred on Saturday evening, has highlighted ongoing issues of counterfeit circulation in India.

The accused, identified as Dattatrey Rokade, Rahul Vishwakarma, Rahul Kale from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, and Gulshan Gugale from Surat, were intercepted with three bags containing bundles of fake currency at a Saroli check post. The operation was orchestrated to target unsuspecting victims in banks and marketplaces.

The counterfeit currency included Rs 500 notes and Rs 200 notes with the phrase 'Bharatiya Bachchon ka Khata' replacing serial numbers. The authorities have charged the suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

