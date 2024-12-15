Armed Clashes Ignite Chaos in Libya’s Oil Hub

Conflict erupted in western Libya's city of Zawiya on Sunday as armed groups clashed, locking residents in their homes and sparking fires in an oil refinery. The battle, involving factions tied to the Shurafaa tribe and warlord Mohamed Kushlaf, who faces UN sanctions for suspected human trafficking, highlights ongoing regional instability.

The precise cause of the clashes remains uncertain but illustrates the recurring strife in the militia-dominated west of Libya. This area, under nominal control by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, remains a hotspot of violence, contributing to the country's division since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The violence led to significant damage at the Zawiya oil refinery, with fires and gas leaks threatening the infrastructure. Residents reported widespread panic as firefights blocked key roads and prompted emergency declarations from the Libyan National Oil Corp., which invoked force majeure due to the chaos.

