Armed Clashes Ignite Chaos in Libya’s Oil Hub
Recent clashes in Zawiya, Libya, resulted in fires at an oil refinery as militia groups vied for control. The unrest illustrates the nation's ongoing instability since Gadhafi's fall in 2011. Residents are trapped, roads are blocked, and the oil industry declared force majeure amidst the turmoil.
Conflict erupted in western Libya's city of Zawiya on Sunday as armed groups clashed, locking residents in their homes and sparking fires in an oil refinery. The battle, involving factions tied to the Shurafaa tribe and warlord Mohamed Kushlaf, who faces UN sanctions for suspected human trafficking, highlights ongoing regional instability.
The precise cause of the clashes remains uncertain but illustrates the recurring strife in the militia-dominated west of Libya. This area, under nominal control by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, remains a hotspot of violence, contributing to the country's division since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
The violence led to significant damage at the Zawiya oil refinery, with fires and gas leaks threatening the infrastructure. Residents reported widespread panic as firefights blocked key roads and prompted emergency declarations from the Libyan National Oil Corp., which invoked force majeure due to the chaos.
