Amid Hunger Strike, Punjab Police and Union Officials Meet Farmer Leader to Address Demands

The Punjab Police chief, alongside a senior Union Home Ministry officer, convened with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on the Khanauri border, where he undertakes an indefinite hunger strike.

Directives from the Supreme Court prompted the meeting to acknowledge Dallewal's demands and evaluate his health condition.

Dallewal advocates for the farmers' interests, pushing for legal MSP assurance and redressal of agrarian grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)