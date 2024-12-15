Amid Hunger Strike, Punjab Police and Union Officials Meet Farmer Leader to Address Demands
Punjab Police chief and a senior officer from the Union Home Ministry met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border, to discuss his demands and health status. Supreme Court had instructed prompt engagement for resolving farmer grievances.
The Punjab Police chief, alongside a senior Union Home Ministry officer, convened with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on the Khanauri border, where he undertakes an indefinite hunger strike.
Directives from the Supreme Court prompted the meeting to acknowledge Dallewal's demands and evaluate his health condition.
Dallewal advocates for the farmers' interests, pushing for legal MSP assurance and redressal of agrarian grievances.
