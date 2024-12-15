Left Menu

Amid Hunger Strike, Punjab Police and Union Officials Meet Farmer Leader to Address Demands

Punjab Police chief and a senior officer from the Union Home Ministry met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border, to discuss his demands and health status. Supreme Court had instructed prompt engagement for resolving farmer grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:06 IST
Amid Hunger Strike, Punjab Police and Union Officials Meet Farmer Leader to Address Demands
Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police chief, alongside a senior Union Home Ministry officer, convened with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on the Khanauri border, where he undertakes an indefinite hunger strike.

Directives from the Supreme Court prompted the meeting to acknowledge Dallewal's demands and evaluate his health condition.

Dallewal advocates for the farmers' interests, pushing for legal MSP assurance and redressal of agrarian grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024