Tragic Loss: Assam's Brave Constable Killed by Drug Peddler's Escape Attempt

A drug peddler in Assam was caught with narcotics worth over Rs 4 crore after fatally running over a constable, Ujjal Bora. As the peddler attempted to escape police custody, he was shot and injured. The state's Chief Minister pushes for a severe judicial approach, pointedly not ruling it an accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Assam's Sribhumi district, a constable was killed by a drug peddler attempting to evade arrest. The constable, Ujjal Bora, was fatally injured on Saturday when the fleeing suspect hit him while escaping a police check.

The suspect was later apprehended after a chase, during which police recovered drugs valued at over Rs 4 crore. Arrested with the vehicle's handymen, the driver, believed to be a substantial dealer, faced further legal trouble when he tried to flee yet again, resulting in a gunshot wound from officers who acted quickly to prevent his second escape.

Speaking on the death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the incident was being treated as a possible murder, with assurances of thorough investigation and interrogation of the accused. Meanwhile, the community mourns Bora, who served in the police force for under two years and was honored at his funeral in Jorhat.

