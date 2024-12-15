Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: Ireland's Reaction to Israel's Embassy Closure

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed regret over Israel's decision to close its embassy in Dublin, rejecting claims of Ireland being anti-Israel. He emphasized Ireland's commitment to peace, human rights, and international law, advocating for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:17 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move stirring the international diplomatic landscape, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has denounced Israel's closure of its embassy in Dublin as deeply regrettable.

In a statement released on the social media platform X, Harris declared Ireland's firm stance on promoting peace, human rights, and adherence to international law, rebuffing allegations that suggest anti-Israel sentiments.

Emphasizing Ireland's enduring advocacy for a two-state solution, Harris asserted that nothing will deter the nation's efforts in the pursuit of peace and security for both Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

