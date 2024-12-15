Peace Talks Implode: Congo-Rwanda Dialogue Falls Apart

The highly anticipated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda have been unexpectedly called off. This development was confirmed by the Congolese president, who said that the meeting aimed at alleviating the long-standing conflict in eastern Congo.

The talks, set to take place on Sunday in Angola, were to feature Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. Angola has been a key mediator in the ongoing conflict between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group, which is suspected to have backing from Rwanda.

Congo's presidency announced the cancellation on social media, citing the refusal of the Rwandan delegation to participate. Rwanda made the signing of a peace agreement contingent upon a direct dialogue with M23 rebels, a condition Congo was not willing to meet. The Rwandan government has yet to respond to the cancellation news.

(With inputs from agencies.)