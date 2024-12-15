Qatar Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Syria
A Qatari delegation has touched down in Damascus, setting the stage for the potential reopening of Qatar's embassy in Syria, according to a statement from the Gulf nation's foreign ministry released on Sunday.
The embassy has been closed since July 2011, when Qatar withdrew its ambassador following a series of violent crackdowns by Bashar al-Assad's regime against street protesters. The violence eventually escalated into a civil war that has persisted for 13 years.
The move heralds a possible diplomatic thaw between the nations, possibly reflecting broader geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.
