Qatar Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Syria

A Qatari delegation has touched down in Damascus, setting the stage for the potential reopening of Qatar's embassy in Syria, according to a statement from the Gulf nation's foreign ministry released on Sunday.

The embassy has been closed since July 2011, when Qatar withdrew its ambassador following a series of violent crackdowns by Bashar al-Assad's regime against street protesters. The violence eventually escalated into a civil war that has persisted for 13 years.

The move heralds a possible diplomatic thaw between the nations, possibly reflecting broader geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.

