Revisiting Syria's 2015 Roadmap: A Critical Discussion
Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, held discussions with the United Nations envoy regarding the potential need to revisit the Security Council's 2015 roadmap for Syria. This meeting signifies a possible shift in Syria's strategic approach as noted by the Syrian ruling General Command.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 02:27 IST
Ahmad al-Sharaa, who acts as Syria's de facto leader, engaged in pivotal discussions with the United Nations envoy for Syria regarding the country's future.
The conversation centered around the potential reevaluation of the roadmap outlined by the Security Council in 2015, indicating significant diplomatic developments.
The Syrian ruling General Command announced this dialogue on Sunday, hinting at potential changes in the nation's strategic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
