Left Menu

Delhi Court Verdict Awaited in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on January 8 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Kumar, currently in jail, faces charges related to the killings in Saraswati Vihar during the riots. Judgment had previously been reserved after final arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:24 IST
Delhi Court Verdict Awaited in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Sajjan Kumar
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is anticipated to announce its verdict on January 8 next year in the high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case concerning former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The verdict, initially scheduled to be delivered on Monday, was postponed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. Kumar, who is detained in Tihar central jail, made a virtual appearance in court.

The case involves the alleged killings during the anti-Sikh riots, following Indira Gandhi's assassination. The prosecution asserts that Kumar led a mob to attack and destroy properties owned by Sikhs, including the complainant's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024