Delhi Court Verdict Awaited in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Sajjan Kumar
A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on January 8 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Kumar, currently in jail, faces charges related to the killings in Saraswati Vihar during the riots. Judgment had previously been reserved after final arguments.
Updated: 16-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:24 IST
A Delhi court is anticipated to announce its verdict on January 8 next year in the high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case concerning former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.
The verdict, initially scheduled to be delivered on Monday, was postponed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. Kumar, who is detained in Tihar central jail, made a virtual appearance in court.
The case involves the alleged killings during the anti-Sikh riots, following Indira Gandhi's assassination. The prosecution asserts that Kumar led a mob to attack and destroy properties owned by Sikhs, including the complainant's family.
