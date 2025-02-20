Security Tightened for Congress MP After Mob Attack in Assam

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers faced an attack by a mob in Assam's Nagaon district, triggering a response from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who vowed to strengthen the opposition leader's security in the area.

Although Hussain, representing Assam's Dhubri constituency in the Lok Sabha, escaped unscathed, his two PSOs sustained minor injuries. The state Congress has called for the prompt arrest of those responsible for the attack.

The police are investigating the incident, which occurred when Hussain was en route to a party meeting. Security will be bolstered during his visits to the district, especially in the Samaguri and Rupohihat areas. APCC President Bhupen Borah criticized the attack, pointing to it as evidence of poor law enforcement under the current government.

