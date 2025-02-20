Scandal in Assam: Calls for Congress MP to Defend Late CM in 'Cash-for-Job' Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday challenged Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to publicly defend his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam that has rocked the state's civil services recruitment.

Tarun Gogoi's involvement came under scrutiny following allegations in the report of a government commission, which criticized his appointment of Rakesh Kumar Paul first as a member and later as chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Sarma also alleged that Gaurav Gogoi failed to declare expensive gifts from his wedding to the Income Tax Department, adding another layer of controversy.

The one-man Justice (retd) BK Sharma Commission report, presented in the Assam Assembly, accused Paul of corruption during his APSC tenure. Appointed through an informal process, Paul allegedly turned APSC into a 'shop selling jobs.' Sarma drew a comparison between the 'dark history' of Congress and the 'transparent' approach of the current BJP government.

