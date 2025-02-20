Left Menu

Scandal in Assam: Calls for Congress MP to Defend Late CM in 'Cash-for-Job' Case

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma challenges Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to publicly defend his father, former CM Tarun Gogoi,linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam in civil services recruitment. The case centers on the appointment of the accused Rakesh Kumar Paul as APSC chairman, amid allegations of undisclosed wedding gifts to Gaurav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:43 IST
Scandal in Assam: Calls for Congress MP to Defend Late CM in 'Cash-for-Job' Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday challenged Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to publicly defend his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam that has rocked the state's civil services recruitment.

Tarun Gogoi's involvement came under scrutiny following allegations in the report of a government commission, which criticized his appointment of Rakesh Kumar Paul first as a member and later as chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Sarma also alleged that Gaurav Gogoi failed to declare expensive gifts from his wedding to the Income Tax Department, adding another layer of controversy.

The one-man Justice (retd) BK Sharma Commission report, presented in the Assam Assembly, accused Paul of corruption during his APSC tenure. Appointed through an informal process, Paul allegedly turned APSC into a 'shop selling jobs.' Sarma drew a comparison between the 'dark history' of Congress and the 'transparent' approach of the current BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025