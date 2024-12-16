Fraud Allegations Loom Over Adani: Unveiling a Billionaire's Legal Battle

Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire, faces serious fraud allegations in the United States, linked to an indictment that accuses him of bribing Indian officials and misleading American investors.

The case, which prosecutors believe is backed by solid documentary evidence, spotlights Adani and his affiliates' involvement in allegedly violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Prosecutors claim they found electronic records that could substantiate the charges.

Despite the robust case, experts suggest that Adani's extradition is unlikely. Meanwhile, Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and vowed to fight back through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)