Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechnya region, has called for a significant policy shift regarding Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. On Monday, he suggested that the group be taken off Russia's list of terrorist organizations.

His proposal was made public via his official Telegram channel. Kadyrov emphasized the importance of forming contact groups between Russia and Syria to forge stronger bilateral relations once the designation is lifted.

This move, if accepted, could fundamentally alter the diplomatic landscape between the two nations, fostering new cooperation dynamics.

