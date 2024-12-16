Left Menu

Kadyrov Proposes Shift in Terrorist Designation

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechnya region, suggested on Monday that Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham should be removed from Russia's list of terrorist organizations. He proposed organizing contact groups between Russia and Syria to establish bilateral ties once the designation is removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:48 IST
Kadyrov Proposes Shift in Terrorist Designation
Ramzan Kadyrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechnya region, has called for a significant policy shift regarding Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. On Monday, he suggested that the group be taken off Russia's list of terrorist organizations.

His proposal was made public via his official Telegram channel. Kadyrov emphasized the importance of forming contact groups between Russia and Syria to forge stronger bilateral relations once the designation is lifted.

This move, if accepted, could fundamentally alter the diplomatic landscape between the two nations, fostering new cooperation dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024