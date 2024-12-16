Kadyrov Proposes Shift in Terrorist Designation
Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechnya region, suggested on Monday that Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham should be removed from Russia's list of terrorist organizations. He proposed organizing contact groups between Russia and Syria to establish bilateral ties once the designation is removed.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechnya region, has called for a significant policy shift regarding Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. On Monday, he suggested that the group be taken off Russia's list of terrorist organizations.
His proposal was made public via his official Telegram channel. Kadyrov emphasized the importance of forming contact groups between Russia and Syria to forge stronger bilateral relations once the designation is lifted.
This move, if accepted, could fundamentally alter the diplomatic landscape between the two nations, fostering new cooperation dynamics.
