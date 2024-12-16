Left Menu

EU Holds Firm on Hungary's Funding Due to Trust Reforms

The European Union will continue to impose budgetary restrictions on Hungary due to inadequate reforms regarding conflicts of interest in public interest trusts. Until Hungary addresses these rule of law concerns, 55% of funding for three cohesion policy programs will be suspended, along with a prohibition on EU commitments with public interest trusts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:18 IST
EU Holds Firm on Hungary's Funding Due to Trust Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union announced its decision to maintain strict budget restrictions on Hungary, citing the country's insufficient reforms in managing conflicts of interest within public interest trusts.

The EU emphasized that legislative changes put forward by Hungary have not effectively addressed the issues concerning conflicts of interest in public interest trust boards.

As a result, a suspension on 55% of funding for three cohesion policy programs remains in place, alongside a ban on EU commitments with such trusts, until Hungary fully resolves its rule of law issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024