Call for Scrutiny on Election Commission Sparks Debate in Rajya Sabha

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, DMK member N R Elango called for enhanced scrutiny of the Election Commission, claiming that a 'pliable' commission could lead to power consolidation that fragments democracies.

Elango emphasized the challenges concerning the 'integrity of the electoral system' and criticized recent legislative changes, urging the government to reconsider the 'One Nation One Election' bill.

The debate also covered pressing issues such as the federal structure's strain and socio-political topics, with calls for political discourse to focus on the future of India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)