Supreme Court Slams Delhi Civic Body for Library Demolition

The Supreme Court criticized Delhi officials for unauthorized demolition of a historic library building and promised a thorough investigation into alleged collusion. The public library, established in 1951 and housing valuable materials, was demolished without notice, sparking concerns of unlawful collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:32 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court made it clear on Monday that 'land grabbers must be dealt with iron hand,' while pledging to unearth the truth behind the demolition of a century-old public library building in Karol Bagh.

A bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed dissatisfaction upon discovering that the building was not demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2018, but rather by an official acting on an oral order.

The court voiced further frustration at the absence of the Delhi Library Board in contesting the case and stressed its determination to hold those accountable in the alleged scheme to convert the site into a commercial complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

