Left Menu

MCD to Regularise 12,000 Contractual Workers: AAP's Historic Move

In a significant move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will regularise 12,000 contractual workers. Announced by AAP leader Atishi, the decision aligns with the party's commitment to workers' rights. This development comes after similar initiatives in Punjab and reflects AAP's economic management in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:49 IST
MCD to Regularise 12,000 Contractual Workers: AAP's Historic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to regularise 12,000 contractual workers, as announced by AAP leader Atishi during a press conference. This move is part of the AAP's broader agenda to enhance job security within the party-led MCD.

Atishi, addressing the media alongside MCD's top officials, emphasized the AAP's consistent effort to secure permanent positions for temporary workers, citing the governance model in Punjab as an example. According to Atishi, in the past two years, 4,500 contractual employees have already been made permanent.

The decision comes amid ongoing critiques of the BJP for not fulfilling promises. Atishi highlighted the AAP's economic developments in Delhi, noting a significant increase in the city's budget since the party took office, stating it rose from Rs 30,000 crore in 2015 to Rs 77,000 crore for 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025