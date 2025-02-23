MCD to Regularise 12,000 Contractual Workers: AAP's Historic Move

In a landmark decision, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to regularise 12,000 contractual workers, as announced by AAP leader Atishi during a press conference. This move is part of the AAP's broader agenda to enhance job security within the party-led MCD.

Atishi, addressing the media alongside MCD's top officials, emphasized the AAP's consistent effort to secure permanent positions for temporary workers, citing the governance model in Punjab as an example. According to Atishi, in the past two years, 4,500 contractual employees have already been made permanent.

The decision comes amid ongoing critiques of the BJP for not fulfilling promises. Atishi highlighted the AAP's economic developments in Delhi, noting a significant increase in the city's budget since the party took office, stating it rose from Rs 30,000 crore in 2015 to Rs 77,000 crore for 2024-25.

