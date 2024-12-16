Supreme Court Highlights Rising Drug Abuse in India and Calls for Rehabilitation

The Supreme Court has voiced its concern over the glorification of drug use in popular culture, warning it promotes risky behavior among youth. Rather than demonizing users, the court advocates for rehabilitation to combat widespread drug abuse in India.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh made the statement while deciding on a bail application for a man tied to a major heroin smuggling operation. The Justices urged youths to resist peer pressure and avoid emulating drug-using figures.

Highlighting the severe impact of drug trade and abuse, the court emphasized the need for state and community intervention to protect vulnerable youth. It also noted the profits from drug trafficking often fund terrorism and other social crimes, further complicating the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)