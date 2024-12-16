Supreme Court Extends NIA's Reach to Non-Scheduled Offences

In a crucial decision, the Supreme Court has expanded the investigative scope of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), permitting it to probe non-scheduled offences if they are connected with scheduled offences.

The ruling, delivered by a bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, asserts that non-scheduled offences linked to scheduled ones fall under NIA's jurisdiction.

The ruling came during the dismissal of a plea by Ankush Vipan Kapoor, accused in an organized drug smuggling syndicate, emphasizing the need for comprehensive investigations in cases of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)