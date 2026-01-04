Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested a Nepalese national and seized approximately 11 kg of charas worth over Rs 1 crore. Identified as Mahesh, the accused was caught while transporting drugs in Amar Colony. He is believed to be part of an extensive drug supply network from Nepal to Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police apprehended a Nepalese national and confiscated nearly 11 kg of charas, valued over Rs 1 crore, an official stated on Sunday.
Acting on intelligence about drug trafficking in the Amar Colony area, the police laid a trap on January 1. The suspect was identified and detained with multiple drug packets in his possession.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari disclosed the accused, Mahesh from Nepal, was involved in transporting drugs into Delhi as part of a broader syndicate. Despite knowing the risks, he engaged in the trade for its lucrative returns. Efforts to dismantle the network are ongoing.
