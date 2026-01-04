Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi

The Delhi Police apprehended a Nepalese national and confiscated nearly 11 kg of charas, valued over Rs 1 crore, an official stated on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence about drug trafficking in the Amar Colony area, the police laid a trap on January 1. The suspect was identified and detained with multiple drug packets in his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari disclosed the accused, Mahesh from Nepal, was involved in transporting drugs into Delhi as part of a broader syndicate. Despite knowing the risks, he engaged in the trade for its lucrative returns. Efforts to dismantle the network are ongoing.